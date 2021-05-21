‘The Crossover’: Jalyn Hall & Amir O’Neil To Star In Disney+ Pilot Based On Kwame Alexander Book

Jayln Hall (All American) and Amir O’Neil (Marlon) have been tapped to star in The Crossover, a drama pilot based on the bestselling Newbery Award-winning novel-in-verse by author, poet and educator Kwame Alexander. Alexander revealed the casting news just now on social media. You can see his Twitter post below.

Written by Alexander and Damani Johnson (All Rise) with Dee Johnson (Nashville, The Good Wife) supervising and to be directed by George Tillman Jr. (The Hate U Give, For Life), The Crossover tells the story of 14-year-old basketball phenom brothers, Josh (Hall and JB Bell. The boys come of age on and off the court as their former pro-baller father adjusts to life after basketball and matriarch mother finally gets to pursue dreams of her own. This aspirational and emotional family drama is narrated entirely by Josh through his lyrical poetry. “With a bolt of lightning on my kicks . . . The court is SIZZLING. My sweat is DRIZZLING. Stop all that quivering. Cuz tonight I¹m delivering.”

Hall stars as Filthy aka Josh. O’Neil stars as Jordan.

Alexander, Damani Johnson and Dee Johnson executive produce with Tillman, Bob Teitel and Jay Marcus via State Street Pictures (Barbershop, Soul Food).

Hall is series regular on the hit CW series All American, playing “Dillon James”; and starred in Joe Robert Cole’s feature All Day and a Night for Netflix, playing a young Ashton Sanders. Hall is represented by Pantheon, Luber Roklin, J Pervis Talent Agency and attorney Chris Abramson.

O’Neil started acting at the early age of seven, when he was cast in the leading role of Michael in TV One’s original movie White Water. Since then, he’s landed series regular roles on two television shows including Bounce TV’s Mann And Wife as Darren, NBC’s Marlon as Zack and currently the voice of Marty the Zebra in the hit animated series Madagascar: A Little Wild streaming on Hulu and Peacock. O’Neil is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Managed by Gem Entertainment Group.