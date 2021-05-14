‘The Conners’ Renewed For Season 4 By ABC

ABC’s top comedy series The Conners will be back for a fourth season.

The renewal was expected after Deadline revealed that the four principal cast members of the Roseanne spinoff — Sara Gilbert (who also serves as an executive producer), John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson — closed new pacts to return for next season.

The Conners, shepherded by executive producer/showrunner Bruce Helford, is ABC’s #1 comedy this season in Total Viewers (4.7 million) and Adults 18-49 (0.9/6).

In Season 3, The Conners continued to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. grappled with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all – the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevailed.

Goodman stars as Dan Conner, Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.



The Conners, from Werner Entertainment, is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez.