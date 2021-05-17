The Cartel & ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ Producer David Permut Team On Thriller Adaptation ‘The Goldsboro Broken Arrow’

EXCLUSIVE: Stan Spry and Eric Woods of Los Angeles production outfit The Cartel are teaming with David Permut (Hacksaw Ridge, Face/Off) to acquire the film rights to Joel Dobson’s novel The Goldsboro Broken Arrow.

The book tells the true story of one of the most serious nuclear incidents in history. In 1961, four pilots ejected out of a B-52 aircraft carrying two thermonuclear bombs at 9,000 feet after the plane was struck multiple times by lightning and lost a wing. One pilot died, three others survived, and the two nuclear bombs fell at a velocity of 700 mph and crashed into Goldsboro, North Carolina.

The condition of the fail-safe mechanism on the bombs, which were 250 times more destructive than the Hiroshima bomb, was unknown, and there was no guarantee that they could be deactivated. Twenty-two-year-old Lt. Jack ReVelle, a bomb disposal expert, was charged with the dangerous mission of deactivating them.

Related Story Former Nickelodeon Exec Kimberley Mooney Joins The Cartel As Manager

Military veteran and filmmaker Robert Edwards (King’s Gambit, Blackwater) is on board to pen the screenplay adaptation.

“It’s scary to think that the incident that happened in Goldsboro so many years ago could still very well happen today,” said Permut. “It was only until very recently that the truth about this event was uncovered, leaving me to wonder how many other secrets the government is still keeping from us, today.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with David who has a knack for finding inspirational, compelling stories and bringing them to life on screen,” commented Spry. “Robert is a creative and talented writer and having him attached to the project will bring authenticity through his real-life military experience.”

The Goldsboro Broken Arrow will be produced by The Cartel and Permut Presentations. David Permut, Stan Spry, Eric Woods, Michael Alfieri and Sterling Macer are Producers, and Alex Astrachan will serve as Co-Producer. ReVelle’s estate are in full support and will participate as consultants.

David Permut is represented by John Tishbi of Pearlman & Tishbi, LLP, The Cartel is represented by Kevin Koloff of Kevin Koloff & Associates, Robert Edwards is represented by Joe Dapello at Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.