‘The Boys’ Showrunner Eric Kripke & Key Creatives On Barack Obama’s Praise & Making The Lurid Superhero Series Cinematic – Contenders TV

“It’s super surreal,” says The Boys showrunner Erik Kripke of Barack Obama revealing he’s a big fan of the lurid Amazon superhero series.

Joined by fellow executive producer Rebecca Sonnenshine, supersuits designer Laura Jean Shannon and VFX supervisor Stephan Fleet, Kripke was talking ex-presidents and more during Deadline’s Contenders Television awards-season event.

“I mean look, we make this thing kind of in our little box and we’re just trying to make it as good as we can and try to say something of something that we think is going on in the world,” he added about the July 2019-premiering show based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s extremely raw comic series. “I’m just grateful that people respond to it and that someone like Obama responds to it, that’s crazy.”

Crazy must recognize crazy as the wild ride of the second season of The Boys made clear from its September 4, 2020 debut — the show is bigger and better than ever.

“The world caught up to us this year,” Sonnenshine said of the eight-episode second season and its emersion in a world where the worst of what divides America right now is accelerated in capes, cultural warfare and super serums. “It feels very grounded in sort of the ideas of corporate malfeasance and executive power overreach,” noted the EP, who penned the Season 2 finale.

Led by Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr and Erin Moriarty, the series executive produced by Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg examines a world where superheroes are worshipped as celebrities. They exhibit all the selfishness, arrogance and disregard for regular people that you’d expect in such a scenario. The Boys of the title are the ragged crew trying to take the corporate-fueled and Homelander-led Supes down.

That’s just where things start, on both sides of the camera.

“We take everything from like changing a sign in the background to a whale exploding with the same amount of intensity and seriousness on this show,” Fleet said.

“Basically, we started with that edict of having it be cinematic and having it be legit,” Shannon added.

