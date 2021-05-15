‘The Big Leap’: Anna Grace Barlow To Co-Star In Fox’s Ballet-Themed Dramedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Grace Barlow (The Goldbergs) is set as a series regular in The Big Leap, Fox’s ballet-themed dramedy series starring Scott Foley, Teri Polo and Piper Perabo, from Liz Heldens, Jason Winer, Sue Naegle, 20th Television and Fox Entertainment.

Written by Heldens, inspired by a UK reality format, The Big Leap is an innovative show-within-a-show that takes viewers on a journey of self-acceptance, body-positivity and empowerment at any age. It’s described as a modern tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours. The show revolves around a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake.

Barlow will play Brittney Lovewell, a born-and-bred, hyper-competitive ballroom dancer who auditions in the show within the show with her twin brother.

Winer directed the pilot for The Big Leap, whose cast also includes Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Raymond Cham Jr., Jon Rudnitsky, Kevin Daniels and Mallory Jansen.

Barlow is known for her recurring roles on The Goldbergs, NCIS and Supernatural. She also recently wrapped a large supporting role in the Wayfarer Studios feature film Love You Anyway and can be seen in a supporting role in the feature film Witch Hunt, which premiered at SXSW 2021. She’s repped by A3 Artists Agency and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.