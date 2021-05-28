‘The Big Door Prize’ Comedy From ‘Schitt’s Creek’ EP David West Read & Skydance Gets Apple Series Order

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation with multiple bidders, Apple has landed The Big Door Prize, a half-hour comedy based on M.O. Walsh’s bestselling novel, with a 10-episode straight-to-series order. The project hails from Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek writer/executive producer David West Read, Skydance Television and Parasite producer CJ ENM/Studio Dragon.

The Big Door Prize tells a story about the residents of a small town called Deerfield, who one day discover a magical, destiny-predicting machine in their grocery store.

Read, who is writing the adaptation, will serve as showrunner and executive produce alongside Miky Lee and Hyun Park of CJ ENM/Studio Dragon and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost of Skydance Television. The series will be produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon.

The Big Door Prize marks the second Apple original series from Skydance Television, joining the upcoming high-profile drama series Foundation, starring Jared Harris and Lee Pace, which is based on Isaac Asimov’s iconic sci-fi novel trilogy. It’s slated to debut globally on Apple TV+ in the fall.

This also represents the second series order at a major streamer in a week for Skydance TV, led by Bost, following the greenlight at Netflix for an Arnold Schwarzenegger spy adventure series.

Read joined Schitt’s Creek as a writer in Season 2, rising to executive producer in Season 5. He shared in an outstanding comedy series Emmy win for the critically praised series, which swept the comedy categories at the 2020 awards. It wrapped its sixth and final season last year. Walsh also is the author of My Sunshine Away.