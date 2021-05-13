No Renewals Yet For ‘The Bachelor’, ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’, ‘Match Game’ & ‘Pooch Perfect’ As ABC Makes Unscripted Pickups For 2021-2022 Season

(L-R) ABC's "The Bachelor," "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," "Match Game" and "Pooch Perfect"

ABC on Thursday announced a slew of unscripted renewals for the 2021-22 season ahead of the network’s May 18 upfront presentation. The renewals included a mix of reality veterans in Shark Tank (Season 13), America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 32) and American Idol (Season 5), and newcomers Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 2) following a highly rated winter run and Supermarket Sweep (Season 2).

Missing from the list of renewals are The Bachelor, Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, Match Game and freshman Pooch Perfect.

According to sources, ABC is prioritizing pickups for series that will air this summer and fall, and all of the four shows above are for midseason 2022 consideration. (As are some of the renewed series, most notably Idol.)

ABC already picked up two new cycles of The Bachelorette, one for summer and one for fall, and it also has a new season of Bachelor In Paradise coming. Meanwhile, after a 2021 season surrounded by controversy, a decision on Season 26 of The Bachelor is still pending. Bachelor Nation shouldn’t be terribly worried as the show remains one of ABC’s highest-rated unscripted series. Probably the biggest question is whether Chris Harrison will return as host after stepping back from the franchise towards the end of The Bachelor this past season.

The Who Wants To Be a Millionaire revival, hosted and executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel, has performed respectably and could be brought back as event programming.

Meanwhile, Match Game and freshman Pooch Perfect sit among the lowest-ranked ABC reality series, so their fate is in limbo.

Previously renewed by ABC for summer or fall 2021 are The $100,000 Pyramid (Season 5), The Bachelorette (Seasons 17 and 18), Bachelor in Paradise (Season 7), Celebrity Family Feud (Season 7), The Chase (Season 2), Dancing With the Stars (Season 30), Holey Moley (Seasons 3 and 4), The Hustler (Season 2) and Press Your Luck (Season 3).

Emergency Call, Card Sharks and To Tell the Truth are all airing continuations of existing seasons this summer: Emergency Call (continuation of Season 1), Card Sharks (continuation of Season 2) and To Tell The Truth (continuation of Season 6).

Decisions on their future are expected after they wrap their runs.

