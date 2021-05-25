‘The 100’ Spinoff “Not Done In Any Way, Shape Or Form,” Says The CW’s Mark Pedowitz

The long-gestating spinoff of The 100 is still in the works at The CW, according to boss Mark Pedowitz.

“There are still discussions going on — it is not done in any way, shape or form,” he said during The CW’s upfront press call. “The discussions are still happening.”

Pedowitz’s update on the spinoff of one of the The CW’s longest-running series rings nearly identical to information he shared in January and in May 2020.

As Deadline has reported, the scenario that has been discussed on- and off- for The 100 prequel has been a joint run on the CW and HBO Max. That remains the path that is being pursued for the project.

The 100 prequel, which is untitled, started as a backdoor pilot in the seventh and final season of The CW drama last year. The prequel comes from The 100 developer/executive producer/showrunner Jason Rothenberg. Set 97 years before the events of the original series, it starts with the end of the world — a nuclear apocalypse that wipes out most of Earth’s human population — and follows a band of survivors on the ground as they learn to cope in a dangerous world while fighting to create a new and better society from the ashes of what came before.

Iola Evans (Carnival Row), Adain Bradley (Riverdale) and Leo Howard (Why Women Kill) appeared in the backdoor pilot; their options have since expired.

Rothenberg executive produces with The 100 EP Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy for The 100 producers, Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. TV and CBS Television Studios.

The 100 finished its seven-season run in September.

