Terry Silver Returns In ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

Terry Silver is back. There has been speculation about the return of The Karate Kid III baddie, played by Thomas Ian Griffith, since the Season 3 finale. Now Netflix has confirmed Silver will return for Season 4.

“Since the beginning of the series, we’ve been carefully orchestrating the right moment to unleash Cobra Kai dojo co-founder Terry Silver back into the universe. That moment is now. We can’t wait for the whole world to experience Thomas Ian Griffith’s majestic return to the franchise,” said executive producers/writers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg.

In a new teaser above, with his back to the camera, a pony-tailed Griffith stands in darkness as voice-overs play in the background. “If a man can’t stand, he can’t fight. If a man can’t breathe, he can’t fight. If a man can’t see, he can’t fight. Extreme situations require extreme measures.”

There were hints of Silver’s return in the Season 3 finale. Flashbacks revealed John Kreese (Martin Kove) saving Silver’s life while they were held prisoner during the Vietnam war. Kreese later is seen staring at a photo of Silver as he talks on the phone with an old friend.

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Cast also incoudes Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List and Martin Kove with Dallas Dupree Young, Oona O’Brie and Thomas Ian Griffith.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Heald, Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

Watch the clip above.