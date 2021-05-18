Telemundo Deportes Nabs Exclusive Spanish-Language Rights To Super Bowl LVI Live From Los Angeles

Programmer Telemundo Deportes will air exclusive Spanish-language coverage of Super Bowl LVI live on Telemundo next year from Los Angeles – calling it the first time the event will be televised on a Spanish-language broadcast network in the U.S.

Telemundo Deportes will also be the Spanish-language home of Sunday Night for the next 13 seasons under a new agreement that continues the Sunday Night Football package of parent NBCUniversal, including all Sunday night regular-season games, the NFL Kickoff game, the annual Thanksgiving prime time game, two Wild Card games, and one Divisional Playoff Game. The distribution will expand with select games shifting to broadcast television, with Telemundo Network featuring both Super Bowl LVI next February and the Sunday primetime Wild Card game this coming season.

“We are thrilled to partner with the NFL to be the first to showcase the Super Bowl on a Spanish-language broadcast network and to bring the entire SNF schedule to the growing U.S. Hispanic NFL audience,” said Ray Warren, President of Telemundo Deportes. “We look forward to 2022 when we’ll present fans the most powerful content in sports beginning the year with the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl LVI, and wrapping it up with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in the fall, creating a unique opportunity to merge the worlds of fútbol and football exclusively across all Telemundo Deportes platforms.”

In the 2021 NFL season, Universo will televise 22 NBC NFL games, beginning Thursday, September 9 at 8 p.m. ET with NFL Kickoff 2021 featuring Tom Brady and the Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. The game will be followed by the season opener of Sunday Night Football featuring the Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears, live on Universo on Sunday, September 12 with coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

“We are delighted to partner with Telemundo Deportes to continue enhancing game availability and the overall fan experience for the extremely passionate Latino NFL fanbase for years to come,” said Amanda Herald, NFL Vice President, Marketing Strategy. “We are especially excited to expand Telemundo broadcast coverage to Super Bowl LVI as we look to engage fans both in the host city of Los Angeles – the largest Spanish speaking region in the country – and nationwide.”

Telemundo Deportes’ game coverage throughout each NFL season will be complemented by NFL content across Telemundo Deportes platforms, including dedicated NFL segments on Zona Mixta, Titulares y Más and Telemundo Deportes digital platforms, along with highlights, features and specials.

The 2021 NFL season will be the ninth season that Telemundo Deportes will present NFL games. Last season was the first time that Sunday Night Football’s full schedule was available on Spanish-language television in the U.S. and will continue through 2033. Past coverage has included various Thursday and Sunday Night Football presentations including two Super Bowls on Universo (2015 and 2018).