Telemundo Announces 2021-22 Programming Lineup

Telemundo is out with its slate for 2021-22, featuring Season 3 of Queen of the South along with the sophomore run of Hidden Passion and four new or acquired scripted series.

NBCUniversal’s Spanish-language broadcaster also returns the popular Exatlón Estados Unidos and has a pair of new reality shows set.

See the full slate below.

Along with the returns of dramas Queen of the South and Hidden Passion, Telemundo will premiere three series: male-escort tale Diary of a Gigolo; romantic dramedy Family by Force; Turkish drama Hercai, Love and Vengeance; and the working-titled Malverde: The Patron Saint, which is Telemundo Global Studios’ first period drama.

Joining Exatlón Estados Unidos, which returns for Season 6, the net’s unscripted lineup includes dance competition Let’s Dance and cohabitation series The Celebrity House.

Related Story NBCUniversal Telemundo Launching Streaming-Focused Studio, With 35 Projects In Pipeline

Here are the details of Telemundo’s 2021-22 slate, with synopses provided by the broadcaster:

SCRIPTED SERIES

La Reina del Sur (The Queen of the South 3)

Telemundo’s globally acclaimed Super Series returns with its highly anticipated third season. Four years have passed since U.S. authorities convicted Teresa Mendoza for the murders of three Drug Enforcement Agents. Living behind bars in a maximum-security prison, stripped of her freedom, she’s separated once again from her beloved daughter, Sofia. Devising a highly sophisticated escape plan, Teresa’s old friends Oleg and Jonathan daringly extract her from prison to take her to Mexico where she meets President Epifanio Vargas. In a world motivated by alliances and secret deals, Teresa agrees to embark on her most dangerous mission yet, one that takes her throughout Latin America with the fervent hope that she can end her fugitive’s life and reunite with Sofia at last.

Malverde: El Santo Patron (Malverde: The Patron Saint; working title)

Telemundo Global Studios’ first-ever period drama is a powerful new action series that brings to life the story of Jesús Juarez, a young boy from Sinaloa, Mexico who grows up to be a legendary figure, almost a religious icon revered by many. Set in 1870 and inspired by actual life events, Malverde tells the story of Jesús from his troubled childhood as an orphan to the advent of the Mexican Revolution, experiencing the torment of war, danger, and love, all while amassing unexpected power. Over time, Jesús becomes a heroic Robin Hood-type figure, admired by women across all social classes. Yet, Jesús remains tormented by his unexpected feelings for his childhood sweetheart, Isabel. As federal authorities see the danger in his rising power during the beginnings of the Mexican Revolution, it will take more than love and God to stave off those seeking to destroy the hero known to the faithful as The Patron Saint.

Diario de un Gigoló (Diary of a Gigolo)

A Telemundo Global Studios production, it is a provocative and riveting series about the life of Emanuel, a male escort living a hedonistic life of freedom and luxury. After surviving a childhood of violence and poverty, he forges a bond with a local boss that takes him under his wing and helps him become a much sought-after escort. Destiny arrives in the form of Julia, a woman he’s hired to romance and with whom he unexpectedly falls madly in love, leading him to question his life choices. Consumed by jealousy, Julia’s mother, who once hired Emanuel, threatens to tell her daughter the truth about him to crush their growing relationship. Blinded by his passion for Julia, Emanuel fails to see the dangers impacting their uncertain future together and his complicated life as a gigolo.

Parientes a la Fuerza (Family by Force)

New Telemundo Global Studios family-friendly dramedy tells the story of George Cruz, a successful writer who feels his life is over after his wife, Leticia, leaves him. Destiny intervenes when George flies to Mexico where he accidentally meets Carmen Jurado, a young Mexican woman of modest means. They fall in love and quickly make plans for a future together, not knowing that mixing their families will not be as easy as falling in love. Once Carmen moves to his Beverly Hills mansion with her entire family, they begin to clash, turning the peaceful household into a war zone.

Pasión de Gavilanes II (Hidden Passion II)

Brings back the story of the Reyes brothers from one of Telemundo’s most iconic original productions. In the first season, seeking to avenge their sister’s death, the Reyes brothers infiltrate the Elizondo family’s farm by passing themselves off as workers. The intense rancor the brothers once felt soon dissipates as they fall in love with the Elizondo sisters. Now, 20 years later, the Reyes and Elizondos have united as one family, but their bonds are to be tested by new challenges. This new generation of Pasión de Gavilanes is fated to begin with another tragic crime that rocks the family to its core. The subsequent investigation of the mysterious death of a professor points to the sons of one of the couples as the possible culprits, triggering a dramatic series of events to prove their innocence.

Hercai, Amor y Venganza (Hercai, Love and Vengeance)

The internationally acclaimed Turkish drama that captivated audiences worldwide, is set in the ancient town of Midyat in the historic Mardin Province of Turkey. Hercai: Love and Vengeance tells the story of Reyyan and Miran, whose impossible love is driven by revenge and betrayal. The plot unfolds as Miran carries out a nefarious plan to honor his parents’ death, an act inspired by his wrathful grandmother. Meanwhile, Reyyan’s desire of escaping the pressure of her grandfather unwittingly pushes her into Miran’s arms. Falling in love without knowing Miran’s true intentions, he discovers their shared passion is stronger than rivalry and hate. Committed to survive the dangerous obstacles ahead, including their own families, this star-crossed couple must stop at nothing to fulfill their romantic destiny together.

ALTERNATIVE ENTERTAINMENT

La Casa de los Famosos (The Celebrity House; working title)

Telemundo reimagines the popular reality format, featuring a group of celebrities living together under constant video surveillance, totally isolated from the outside world. It’s the good, the bad, and the ugly as these glittering contestants compete for weekly awards and one grand prize of $200,000. And, with an unobstructed view, audiences will get to know a different side of their favorite celebrities they may have not known in this dramatic, provocative, and highly addictive show.

Así Se Baila (Let’s Dance; working title)

Telemundo’s bold remix on the popular dance competition genre, takes the stage with its singular beat. Featuring 10 celebrity contestants who put their best feet forward, this high-drama dance show pairs them with a loved one in a unique test of dance skills and family relationships captured under bright lights. Each week, teams comprised of couples, siblings, best friends, and mother-and-son duos take center stage in a dancing challenge unlike any other to win immunity against elimination and remain in the competition for another round. With their talents and intimate relationships on display, a panel of expert judges decides which winning couple declares: así se baila! (That’s how you dance!).

Exatlón Estados Unidos

The No. 1 family-friendly sports reality competition on Hispanic TV for four years in a row, returns to Telemundo for its sixth adrenaline-packed season featuring Hispanic contestants from across the country. In this new season, participants of the Famous Team and the Contenders Team tackle challenging new circuits and exhilarating nighttime obstacle courses expertly designed to test their combined physical and mental skills. Often grueling, the teams must endure extreme living conditions and absolute isolation from their daily lives, all in a fast and furious bid to win a grand prize of $1 million dollars and the coveted title of champion.

SPORTS

Summer Olympics in Tokyo

With the eagerly anticipated 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games finally set to begin, Telemundo Deportes presents the most extensive Spanish-language coverage ever of a modern summer Olympics with over 300 hours of live competition and daily recaps. Telemundo and Universo will offer at least 12 hours of intense live sports coverage throughout the night and early morning schedules, and Telemundo will present a two-hour recap show highlighting the best stories of the day every day, Monday through Friday, beginning July 26. With its industry-leading team coverage and expert commentary, viewers will watch the best in soccer and all the sports Latinos love including boxing, basketball, baseball, and volleyball. The multi-faceted and multi-platform coverage will kick-off July 21 with the women’s soccer competition live on Universo.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Telemundo, the official Spanish-language home of all-things FIFA World Cup, gears up as the exclusive destination for all events leading to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. With its Road to Qatar 2022 coverage, Telemundo Deportes will offer its passionate soccer fans the most extensive Spanish-language coverage ever of the CONCACAF FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, including the Mexico and USA national teams’ away matches. For the 2022 World Cup, Telemundo networks and platforms will present all matches live, surrounded by the most extensive, engaging multimedia coverage ever seen in Spanish-language media, including more sports programming in and around the matches. The city of Doha will be the stage for the world’s biggest sports tournament, providing a unique setting to enhance production and create a singular opportunity to bring the Qatar experience closer to the fans. Having all stadiums located in one city will allow for unprecedented studio position opportunities and more matches called from the stadiums, in addition to increased live social coverage, engagement opportunities with fans in real time, and interactive solutions to create a totally immersive experience.