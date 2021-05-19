TBS And TNT Launch ‘Front Row’ Limited-Commercial Program Hubs, TBS Friday Movie Night Hosted By Tiffany Haddish

TBS and TNT have launched Front Row, a limited-commercial destination where the networks’ originals as well as shows originally made for streaming service HBO Max will air.

The initiative, announced during the WarnerMedia upfront, was accompanied by TBS launching Friday Night Vibes, a movie showcase hosted by comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish.

Front Row programming will begin this summer, with Max Originals Love Life, Close Enough, 12 Dates of Christmas, Titans and Class Action Park. The first season of Max Original The Flight Attendant, which reached 1.6 million viewers during a brief TBS run last November, will return to TBS in 2022 ahead of its second season premiere on HBO Max.

TNT content headed to Front Row include Rich People Problems (working title), Cody and Brandi Rhodes’ Rhodes to the Top, Claws and Snowpiercer. TBS titles will be announced at a later date.

Related Story 'Claws': TNT, TBS & truTV Boss Brett Weitz Says Series Finale Is "A Little Bit Of Crazy, A Lot Of Fun", Teases Return Date

The Friday night movie block on TBS is billed as a 52-week spot for double features of “feel-good comedies, action-packed blockbusters and culturally significant storytelling inclusive of diverse voices.” Along with Haddish, each week will feature a surprise special guest. Friday Night Vibes, TBS says, “will be ground zero for those who love movies, the culture, music and hanging out at the beauty salon and barbershop.”

The movie night kicks off June 18.

Chief Revenue Officer Tony Goncalves said Front Row is “a great example of the strength of WarnerMedia’s broad distribution, moving with consumers. We know viewers discover content in a variety of ways, and with Front Row we are giving more of them an opportunity to encounter our groundbreaking Max Originals. To put it simply, we’re growing audience. That’s valuable to each and every one of our partners from distributors to brands.”

TNT and TBS GM Brett Weitz said the initiative is aimed at improving the consumer experience. “Front Row is a sure way to continue to reward the 215 million people who invited us into their homes in 2020 by enabling the great shows on HBO Max to be added to our vast content offerings in a way that has fewer interruptions but adds power and focus to those advertising partners that are also invested in being consumer-first,” he said.