TBS Renews ‘Wipeout’ & ‘Chad’ For Season 2; TruTV Orders Up More ‘Fast Foodies’

TBS has renewed its rookie series Wipeout and Chad for second seasons, and fellow Turner cable net TruTV is going back for seconds on Fast Foodies.

The announcements were made during Turner’s upfront presentation today.

Wipeout, the obstacle-course competition series that TBS revived this year, is hosted by John Cena and Nicole Byer, with Camille Kostek as the field host. It features new format twists and elements that test the willpower of each contestant pairing, while delivering more than a few epic fails. Produced by Endemol Shine North America, Wipeout premiered in April as the No. 1 unscripted series on cable, Turner said.

Single-camera comedy Chad follows the eponymous 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy (Nasim Pedrad) as he navigates his first year of high school on a mission to become popular. Chad’s friendships and sanity are pushed to the limits as he uses every tactic at his disposal to befriend the cool kids, while enduring his mother’s new dating life and reconciling with his cultural identity. TBS bills it as the No. 1 comedy on cable. Pedrad also created and exec produces the series.

‘Fast Foodies’ TBS

Fast Foodies features Top Chef winners Kristen Kish and Jeremy Ford and Iron Chef winner Justin Sutherland competing to perfectly re-create and then skillfully reimagine a celebrity guest’s favorite fast-food dish. Season 1 featured celebrity guests Joel McHale, James Van Der Beek, Bobby Lee, and Andy Richter. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Shed Media.

Elsewhere at the Turner upfront today, TruTV announced the new competition series Backyard Bar Wars, which will premiere at 10:30 p.m. July 8, following the midseason return of Impractical Jokers at 10. It also announced the Impractical Jokers Awards Show, which celebrates top moments from the 200-plus episodes of the Tenderloins’ hidden-camera series.