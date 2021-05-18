Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider & More Join Kevin James In Netflix Family Comedy ‘Home Team’

Netflix has unveiled the cast roaster for Home Team, a family comedy loosely inspired by New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton’s experiences during his year-long suspension from the league. It was previously reported that Kevin James would play Payton in the film, which hails from Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison and James’ Hey Eddie Productions banner.

The cast includes Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, Jackie Sandler, Gary Valentine, Tait Blum, Maxwell Simkins, Jacob Perez, Bryant Tardy, Manny Magnus, Liam Kyle, Christopher Farrar, Merek Mastrov, Isaiah Mustafa, Christopher Titone, Ashley D. Kelley, Lavell Crawford, Allen Covert, Anthony L. Fernandez, and Jared Sandler.

The film follows Payton who, two years after a Super Bowl win when he is suspended, goes back to his hometown and finds himself reconnecting with his 12-year-old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team. Payton was suspended in 2012 for his role in the team’s Bountygate scandal where bounties were allegedly being paid to players who would try to injure players from the opposing team.

Charles Kinnane and Daniel Kinnane are co-directing the film, which is currently in production. The script is by Christopher Titone and Keith Blum.