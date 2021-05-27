Tara Hernandez & Damon Lindelof Get Straight-To Series Order For Faith Vs. Technology Drama At Peacock

Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a drama from The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon co-EP Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof.

The pair are making ten-episode series Mrs. Davis for the NBCU streamer.

The series is an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions, although plot details are being kept under wraps.

Deadline understands that the series, which was pitchd across town including at HBO, home to Lindelof’s The Leftovers and Watchmen, has a dark satirical edge and focuses on a world where almost all decisions are made via algorithm. Containing secrets within secrets, each season will center on a particular mystery or dilemma, that will be resolved by the end of the cycle.

It is the latest straight-to-series order for the streamer, which last week ordered an adaptation of YA book Vampire Academy from Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre. It is also the latest project that Susan Rovner, who is now Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, has bought from her old home Warner Bros. Earlier this week, the streamer landed Red Queen, an adaptation of Victoria Aveyard’s fantasy novel from Elizabeth Banks, for development.

Hernandez, who most recently was a writer and co-EP on Young Sheldon, will serve as showrunner and exec producer of Mrs. Davis. She will co-write the series with Lindelof, who will also serve as an executive producer. It is produced by Warner Bros. Television, where both Hernandez and Lindelof are under overall deals.

Hernandez is repped by WME and Lindelof is repped by Range Media Partners and Myman Greenspan.

“I am so excited to be working with Damon and Tara on what I believe will be the next must binge series for Peacock. From Lost, to The Leftovers, to Watchmen, Damon’s work is synonymous with content and storytelling that doesn’t just break through the clutter, but also storms onto the scene and demands that you watch or risk being left out. Tara’s experience on The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon brings Mrs. Davis a sense of humor and unexpected storytelling I feel confident will engage viewers and fans for seasons to come,” said Rovner.

Hernandez added, “In a year that has felt totally surreal, partnering with Damon to craft the world of Mrs. Davis truly takes the cake. To have the support of Warner Bros., who championed our vision from the beginning, and to now have the perfect home at Peacock alongside Susan, Lisa, and the rest of their incredible team — I am at a loss for words. I promise to find them as we bring this wonderfully weird story to life.”

Lindelof said, “Tara Hernandez is an astonishingly original talent. Talking about Mrs. Davis with her was one of the few things that kept me sane through the pandemic…I can’t wait for the world to be introduced to both of them.”

“A series like Mrs. Davis is exactly why we love making television. The brilliant minds of Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof have concocted one of the most innovative, undeniable concepts imaginable. We are so thrilled to be going on this wild ride with them,” added Channing Dungey, Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group.