Tanu Muino, Director Of Lil Nas X’s “Montero” Music Video, Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Tanu Muino, the Cuban Ukrainian director coming off of helming Lil Nas X’s music video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” the second single from his forthcoming studio album that gave the rapper his second Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 after the monster hit “Old Town Road.”

With the signing, WME will build out Muino’s business across TV, film, documentary, fashion and branding.

The vibrant, VFX-heavy “Montero” video, which got a sneak peek with a Super Bowl ad this year, puts a queer spin on the story of original sin with its visual Bible and mythology references, spurring dialogue around the oppression faced by LGTBQ+ youth. The video generated about 3 million tweets within three days of its release.

Muino’s credits as a music video director include Cardi B’s hit “Up,” and she has also worked with the likes of Katy Perry and Rosalía. She launched a fashion line, Jealousy, in 2016.

Muino continues to be repped by UnderWonder for her music video work.