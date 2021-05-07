TanNa Young Dies: Scott Free Production Executive Was 51

TanNa Young, a longtime TV producer and production executive, passed away March 17 in Williamsburg, VA of cancer with complications from Covid-19. She was 51.

For the past three years, Young was at Scott Free, serving as a production executive on a number of projects, including playing a key role in shepherding the company’s HBO Max series Raised By Wolves.

Young’s association with Scott Free dates back years before she formally joined the company, serving in various producing capacities on several Scott Free shows, including a lengthy stint as Coordinating Producer, then Associate Producer for creators/executive producers Robert & Michelle King and executive producer Brooke Kennedy on The Good Wife, Brain Dead and The Good Fight.

“TanNa’s dedication and passion for her work will be eternally worthy of admiration by us all,” Scott Free’s Head of Worldwide TV David W. Zucker said. “She will be deeply missed.”

Before segueing to TV, Young had a long and dedicated career in the arts, serving as a Freelance Producer for Palomino Entertainment Group, General Manager for The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, Associate Director of Administration for City Center of Music & Drama, Managing Director for Asian Artists & Concerts, and Company Manager for New York City Opera. She earned a B.A. from the University of Hawai’I, Manoa-Honolulu.