Talia Smith Signs With Gersh

South African filmmaker Talia Smith has signed with The Gersh Agency for representation. Her short film Umama won Gold at The Student Academy Awards and will be released on Omeleto at the end of the month.

Her next untitled project is a story inspired by the 1976 Sowetto Uprising. She is completing the script which will go out to financiers soon.

At 18 Smith followed her dreams and studied Film & TV at NYU’s Tisch School of the arts. She has focused her filmmaking career on true stories- highlighting ordinary people with extraordinary stories. Inspired by resilience and joy in the face of adversity, many of her films have thus far been centered around South African and Female lead narratives. Her latest film UMAMA was shortlisted for a student BAFTA and received the Gold Medal at the Student Academy Awards.