‘Barry’ Prouducer Jason Kim & Scooter Braun’s SB Projects Team Up With Rapper Tablo For K-Pop Comedy Series ‘Neon Machine’ At Amazon

EXCLUSIVE: It may be erroneous to call the melding of rapper Tablo, Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, Emmy nominee Jason Kim and Amazon a K-pop supergroup. However, the quartet certainly are embracing the genre, if not the notion.

Under the first-look deal that the Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato manager has with the Jeff Bezos-founded streamer, the four have teamed up to develop Neon Machine, I learned.

Working with a predominately Korean producing team, the comedy series created by Barry producer/writer Kim tells the tale of an out-of-left-field K-pop superstar who hits a global chord but might lose it all in the process. Kim will executive produce along with Epik High leader Tablo and SB’s Braun, James Shin and Scott Manson.

In addition to having high-profile content with Netflix, YouTube and 20th Century Studios, among others, SB Projects inked a multi-year with Amazon Studios back in mid-2019. With ideas exactly like Neon Machine in mind, the agreement is to develop scripted and non-scripted projects with the company that’s soon to be affiliated with MGM.

And before you assume that Tablo is going to be in front of the camera on Neon Machine, no one has been cast for the lead or any other role yet.

A best-selling author in both the U.S. and South Korea with Pieces of You, Tablo (real name Daniel Lee) has released 10 albums with Epik High and a 2011 solo album as well as producing some of the biggest artists in K-pop, acting in the 2005 pic Nonstop, and serving as a judge on the hip hop competition series Show Me the Money.

Also adapting Choe Sang-Hun’s inspiring April 2019 New York Times story “Running Out of Children, a South Korea School Enrolls Illiterate Grandmothers,” Kim, whose credits include Girls and the Netflix series Love as well as HBO’s Bill Hader-led hitman satire, has won a WGA Award In addition, he was been nominated for an Emmy, PGA, and the NAACP Image Award for his work on Barry.

