‘Sweet Magnolias’: Jamie Lynn Spears, Dion Johnstone & Brandon Quinn Upped To Series Regulars For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey 101), Dion Johnstone (Stargate SG-1), and Brandon Quinn (The Fosters) have been promoted to series regulars for Season 2 of Netflix’s romance drama series Sweet Magnolias. Season 2 is currently in production for premiere in 2022.

Based on Sherryl Woods’ popular series of novels published by Harlequin imprint MIRA books, Sweet Magnolias follows lifelong best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in the charming small town of Serenity, SC.

Spears plays Noreen Fitzgibbons, the pregnant former mistress of Bill Townsend, Maddie’s (Swisher) now ex-husband. Her friendship with Kyle Townsend, Maddie’s son, was pivotal in Season 1, and her sudden departure from Serenity disrupted multiple lives. She appeared in 10 episodes in Season 1.

Johnstone plays Erik Whitley, the sous chef at Sullivan’s restaurant. He is also a supportive friend to Dana Sue (Elliott) and mentor to up-and-coming chef Isaac Downey. A man with secrets, Erik is still searching for his place in the emotional landscape of Serenity. He appeared in 9 episodes in Season 1.

Quinn plays Ronnie Sullivan, Dana Sue’s (Elliott) estranged husband who returned unannounced to Serenity at the end of Season 1. His arrival complicates Dana Sue’s life, and is not the idyllic answer to all problems his daughter Annie hoped it would be. He appeared in one episode, the season 1 finale. Quinn is repped by Pakula/King & Associates, Atlas Artists and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Returning cast also includes Chris Klein, Justin Bruening, Carson Rowland, Anneliese Judge, and Logan Allen.

Woods executive produces with Sheryl J. Anderson (Ties That Bind) who also serves as showrunner. Dan Paulson, whose Daniel L. Paulson Productions is producing, also serves as executive producer.