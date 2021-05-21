Swedish Filmmaker Frida Kempff, Director Of Sundance Pic ‘Knocking’, Signs With ICM Partners & Brillstein Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Frida Kempff, the Swedish director whose credits include the 2021 Sundance selection Knocking, has inked with ICM Partners for representation and Brillstein Entertainment Partners for management.

Kempff’s documentaries and shorts have screened at Cannes, Telluride, IDFA, London IFF and Goteborg. She was the first Swede since 1957 to win an award with a short film in the main competition at Cannes with Bathing Micky.

Next up, she is working on her English-language debut, an adaptation of Ninni Holmqvist’s bestselling novel The Unit. The sci-fi thriller is set in a dystopian not-so-distant future where men and women deemed economically worthless are sent to a retirement community called ‘the Unit’, it is being pitched as in the vein of The Lobster and Let Me Go. Kempff’s long-time producing partner Erik Andersson is producing.