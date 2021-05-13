Sundance Film Festival Sets Dates For Hybrid 2022 Edition

Organizers of the Sundance Film Festival said Thursday that next year’s fest will run January 20-30, 2022 and be a mix of in-person and virtual. The news comes after this year’s edition was all-virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We can’t wait to return to Park City, Salt Lake City — and beyond,” the festival said in a release today, adding, “We are in the process of designing a safe and accessible Festival where our audiences and artists can come together to celebrate and discover new work, and each other.”

The 2021 edition, which ran January 28-February 3 and was the debut of new festival director Tabitha Jackson, actually drew a total audience more that twice as large than the typical in-person event in Park City. It had fewer feature films than usual, but because of the online nature it saw participation from all 50 states and 120 countries.

More than 70% of the feature film program played at 40 satellite screens run by 20 festival partner cinemas and organizations nationwide — the fest said about 20,000 attended at the drive-ins and indoor theaters.

The 2022 edition of one of indie film’s biggest events will be the first in 10 years without Keri Putnam, who is departing the Sundance Institute as CEO at the end of August. A hut for a successor is underway.