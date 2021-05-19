Summer Game Fest 2021: Live Weezer Performance To Open Gaming Event; PlayStation, SEGA & Epic Games Among Participants

Summer Game Fest, which will return for its second iteration in June, will welcome more than just news on upcoming video game titles as Weezer kicks things off with a live performance.

Slated to begin Thursday, June 10 at 11 a.m. PT, Kick Off Live! will launch Summer Game Fest 2021. Produced and hosted by The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley, Kick Off Live! will see Weezer debut a stream safe game soundtrack song before sending gaming fans and viewers into the free, all-digital festival of original programming, publisher live stream events and more. Also joining the kick off event will be Days of the Devs, a showcase highlighting new indie titles. iam8bit and Double Fine Productions produce and curate Days of the Devs.

With in-person events returning amid reopenings and vaccinations against Covid-19, Keighley told Deadline that the 2021 event, specifically Kick Off Live!, can help make Summer Game Fest a true “spectacle.”

“The big lesson last year was that we were so restricted in what we could do, I couldn’t even leave home. This year we’re going to be able to do it on a soundstage, with a live show,” he said. “We’ll have live guests with me, which is a big bonus.”

Like its 2020 edition, which debuted virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic, Summer Game Fest will feature a lineup of gaming industry names and publishers including Activision, Blizzard Entertainment, CAPCOM, Epic Games, Tribeca Festival, SEGA, Riot Games, PlayStation and Xbox. Additional participants set to provide attendees with updates on upcoming titles and news are 2K, Annapurna Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Battlestate Games, Devolver Digital, Dotemu, Electronic Arts, Finji, Frontier, Gearbox Publishing, Hi-Rez Studios, Inner Sloth, Koch Media, Mediatonic, MiHoYo, Psyonix, Raw Fury, Saber Interactive, SQUARE ENIX, Tencent Games, Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Games and Wizards of the Coast.

A more condensed version of the moths-long video games celebration, Summer Game Fest 2021 will also feature special guests including voice talent and celebrities who have projects tied the gaming world, Keighley teased. Though specific details are being kept under wraps, additional world premieres, musical performances, special guests and partners will be announced in the coming weeks.

“There’s some good stuff coming,” he said.

Participating Summer Game Fest publishers will provide fans with free live streamed events, which will be available to watch on summergamefest.com. Original program from the festival will be distributed across a number of streaming platforms including Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and Youtube.