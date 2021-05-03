‘Succession’: Alexander Skarsgård To Recur In Season 3 Of HBO Series

Alexander Skarsgård is joining Season 3 of HBO’s Emmy-winning Succession in a recurring role.

Skarsgård will play Lukas Matsson a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO.

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) begins Season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Production on the third season is underway.

The role marks Skarsgård’s return to HBO following his haunting portrayal of Perry on HBO’s Big Little Lies, starring opposite Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon. Skarsgård earned Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice and SAG awards for his performance.

Succession comes from creator/showrunner/executive producer Jesse Armstrong. Additional executive producers include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown and Will Ferrell.

Most recently, Skarsgård can be seen starring in Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs Kong for Legendary. He just wrapped a starring role on Robert Eggers’ The Northman opposite Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy and Willem Dafoe, which he also produced. Skarsgård starred in AMC’s limited series The Little Drummer Girl alongside Michael Shannon and Florence Pugh. He also stars opposite Jeffrey Wright in Jeremy Saulnier’s Hold the Dark for Netflix.

He’s repped by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson.