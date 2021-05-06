Nasim Cambron Returns To STXfilms As EVP Publicity

Nasim Cambron, who was integral to the launch of such STX hits as Hustlers and the Bad Moms franchise, has rejoined the studio, this time as EVP of Publicity.

In her new position, Cambron will oversee all feature film publicity for the studio and coordinate communication efforts across STX’s internal divisions, including the digital marketing, creative, media, home entertainment, and distribution departments. Cambron will report to Keri Moore, STXfilms President of Marketing.

She will begin work on a feature slate that includes Queenpins, starring Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Vince Vaughn, and Paul Walter Hauser; a new action comedy directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, and Josh Hartnett; The Marsh King’s Daughter, starring Daisy Ridley and Ben Mendelsohn; American Sole, starring Pete Davidson, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Camila Mendes, Offset, and Bad Bunny; The Godmother, starring Jennifer Lopez; Muscle, starring Vin Diesel and directed by F. Gary Gray; Universe’s Most Wanted, starring Dave Bautista and directed by Brad Peyton, and Violence of Action, starring Chris Pine.

Most recently, Cambron was a publicity manager in the feature film division at Netflix where she oversaw campaigns for Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace; the popular Kissing Booth series; Alice Wu’s The Half of It and the Duplass Brothers-produced Horse Girl.

During her earlier tenure at STX, Cambron worked on I Feel Pretty, Molly’s Game, Den of Thieves, The Edge of Seventeen and The Foreigner.

“This is a homecoming for us and for Nasim,” said STXfilms Motion Picture Group Chairman Adam Fogelson. “She is an exceptional publicity leader and the right choice to lead our film PR team. Having worked with her for years, we have seen firsthand the kinds of results she has generated on behalf of our films and filmmakers, and we know the best is yet to come. We are thrilled to have her back.”

“Working with Nasim since her time at Universal, I know the unrivaled passion and creativity she brings to the table every day,” said Moore. “I could not be more excited for her return to STX, her partnership and insight on our upcoming campaigns, and this new chapter in her career.”

Adds Cambron, “I am thrilled to return to STX to work again with some of the best brains in our business. STX continues to bring a compelling array of films to audiences which, as a publicist, marketer, and movie-lover, allows for deeply fulfilling work. With brilliant and supportive leaders like Adam and Keri at the helm, I’m eager to dive into the work with the team and have a lot of fun doing it.”

Earlier in her career, Cambron worked on the series side as a global publicist for Netflix Originals on such series as Fuller House, Narcos, Grace & Frankie and multiple stand-up comedy specials including Iliza Shlesinger: Freezing Hot.

The UCLA grad started in entertainment in the NBC Page Program, continuing on to become a national publicity manager at Universal Pictures, where she worked on the campaigns for such event pics as Bridesmaids, This Is 40, Oblivion, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Frost/Nixon, Rush, Snow White and the Huntsman, and Ride Along.