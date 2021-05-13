Steve Kornacki To Develop Game Show For NBCU, Officially Joins NBC Sports Team

NBC News and MSNBC correspondent Steve Kornacki, the data guru who became one of the breakout stars of election night coverage last year, will develop a game show for NBCUniversal’s television and streaming group, and will officially join NBC Sports with plans for appearances during Olympics coverage and Super Bowl LVI.

The game show, which he will host, will showcase his interests in statistics, sports and politics, but details of the show have not yet been announced.

The expanded scope for Kornacki is part of a new deal with the network, according to the Los Angeles Times, which first reported on the new gigs.

Kornacki already has appeared on NBC football coverage and the Kentucky Derby, and he’s lately been sizing up the Preakness. He’ll join the sports team in Japan this summer for coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, and then next year for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics coverage. He’ll also contribute to the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, and will contribute to the NBC Regional Sports Networks.

Cesar Conde, chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group, said in a statement, “Steve brings so much passion and genuine enthusiasm to his work, on top of his encyclopedic knowledge base, that it’s just impossible as a viewer not to share his interest and excitement.”