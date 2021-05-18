Sterling K. Brown Signs With CAA

CAA has signed actor and producer Sterling K. Brown.

Brown’s first big break came in 2016 when he portrayed prosecutor Christopher Darden in FX’s highly-rated award-winning television event series American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson. He earned rave reviews for the role and would go on to win an Emmy Award and Critics’ Choice Award for the role and was nominated for a Golden Globe, SAG Award, and NAACP Image Award for the role. He would follow that part up the next year with his star making role as Randal Pearson aka one of the big three in NBC’s critically acclaimed drama series This Is Us. The first season was not only a huge hit but earned him a second straight Emmy for Best Actor in a drama series. In addition to his Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG accolades for his performance, Brown has won an NAACP Image Award and Critics Choice Award, and been nominated for a BET Award, TCA Award, and Teen Choice Award.

The show is currently in its home stretch of episodes to wrap up its fifth season as it heads into its sixth and final season. The news of that season was hardly a surprise as series creator Dan Fogelman always planned for six seasons as the perfect amount of time to wrap up the Pearsons story.

On the film side, he co-starred in Marvel’s Academy Award-winning film Black Panther and starred in the powerful A24 family drama Waves and in Disney’s blockbuster hit Frozen 2. Brown also led the cast of Fox’s sci-fi thriller The Predator and starred in the action film Hotel Artemis, alongside Jodie Foster and Brian Tyree Henry. In 2017, Brown co-starred in the drama Marshall, receiving an NAACP Image Award nomination for his performance.

In 2018, Brown was included in TIME Magazine’s list of the “100 Most Influential People.” Also that year, he created Indian Meadows Productions under a pact with 20th Television. The company’s chief mandate is to champion diversity through the development and production of entertaining, educational and inclusive projects across multiple forms of media, including film, broadcast, cable and streaming. Indian Meadows is attached to executive produce the limited series adaptation of author Esi Edugyan’s award-winning novel Washington Black for 20th TV. Additionally, Indian Meadows will produce the upcoming Lionsgate action film Shadow Force, written by Leon Chills and Joe Carnahan, with Kerry Washington’s company Simpson Street and Made with Love Media also producing.

In addition to seven years on the critically acclaimed Lifetime series Army Wives, Brown’s extensive television credits include, the Emmy-winning Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Insecure, Supernatural, Person Of Interest, Masters Of Sex, The Mentalist, Castle, Criminal Minds and hosting Saturday Night Live.

On stage, Brown has performed in a variety of shows, including New York and Los Angeles productions of Father Comes HOme From The Wars (PARTS 1, 2 & 3), for which he won an NAACP Theatre Award and was nominated for an Ovation Award. His additional stage credits include Macbeth, The Brothers/Sister Plays and The Resistable Rise Of Arturo Ui opposite Al Pacino.

This June, Brown will executive produce and co-host the OWN television special Honoring Our Kings: Own Honors Black Fatherhood, alongside Oprah Winfrey.

Brown continues to be managed by Jennifer Wiley Stockton at JWS Entertainment and attorney Gregory Slewett at Ziffren Brittenham.