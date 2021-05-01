‘Late Show’ Host Stephen Colbert Probes The Minds Of John Oliver, Ringo Starr, Jane Fonda With 15-Question Quiz

Late Show host Stephen Colbert had a special Friday edition this week, and one of his segments attempted to penetrate the mind and soul of HBO’s John Oliver, the comedian and host of Last Week Tonight, actress Jane Fonda, and drummer/actor Ringo Starr.

The questions delivered to Oliver included Least Favorite Smell, What Happens When You Die, his Favorite Action Movie, and whether he ever asked anyone for an autograph. Fonda was asked about her favorite breakfast food, while Starr was queried on his favorite Beatles song.

All earnestly replied to the probing questions in a straightforward manner, no matter how absurd.

Watch the Oliver exchange above. Ringo and Fonda below.