Stephanie Kurtzuba Joins Legendary’s ‘The Machine’ Starring Bert Kreischer

EXCLUSIVE: Stephanie Kurtzuba is set to join Bert Kreischer and Mark Hamill in the upcoming feature film The Machine, based on Kreischer’s hit viral story. Jess Gabor is also on board. The film will be directed by Peter Atencio and written by Kevin Biegel and Scotty Landes. Kreischer will also produce along with Legendary’s Cale Boyter and Levity’s Judi Marmel.

Described as The Hangover meets Midnight Run, the film is a genre-bending comedy inspired by Kreischer’s real-life adventures and subsequent breakout stand-up routine The Machine, which has been viewed more than 85 million times. In it, his past catches up with him when he and his father are kidnapped by those Bert wronged 20 years ago while drunk on a college semester abroad in Russia.

Philip Waley will executive produce, Jay Ashenfelter will associate produce, and Jonathan English will co-produce alongside Serbian production company Balkanic Media.

Kurtzuba’s past credits include Bad Education, The Irishman, The Wolf Of Wall Street, Annie, and Away We Go. She’s also appeared on Broadway in The Boy From Oz, Billy Elliot, and Mary Poppins. On television, Stephanie recurred in the mini-series Waco and had recurring roles on Grey’s Anatomy, Dynasty, Blue Bloods, The Good Wife and The Leftovers. She is represented by Artists & Representatives, Blue Ridge Entertainment, and Hayes Robbins at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.