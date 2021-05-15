Sophia Bush’s ‘Good Sam’ & Pete Holmes’ ‘Smallwood’ Picked Up To Series At CBS

Medical drama Good Sam, starring Sophia Bush, and bowling comedy Smallwood fronted by Pete Holmes have been picked up to series by CBS.

The pick-ups come ahead of CBS’ upfronts on Wednesday and follow a busy day of pick-ups, renewals and cancellations at ABC and NBC.

Good Sam and Smallwood are expected to be for fall, as per traditional CBS practice, but that has yet to be confirmed.

However, they won’t be joined on the schedule by CBS’ other three pilots; political drama Ways & Means, starring Patrick Dempsey, the Sarah Cooper/ Cindy Chupack single-camera comedy and Welcome To Georgia, starring Hannah Simone and Elizabeth Hurley, have all been passed on.

Both Good Sam and Smallwood were seen as frontrunners in their genre with Good Sam considered a solid medical drama for the network that has been looking for a curative franchise, and pro bowling comedy Smallwood was getting early buzz as an easy fit into the traditional CBS’ comedy brand.

Good Sam stars One Tree Hill and Chicago P.D. star Bush as a talented yet stifled surgeon, who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents – and also happens to be her father.

Jason Isaacs, Edwin Hodge, Skye P. Marshall, Michael Stahl-David, Davi Santos, Omar Maskati and Wendy Crewson also star.

It comes from writer Katie Wech, Jennie Snyder Urman and Sutton St. Productions banner and CBS Studios. Wech, Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein with Tamra Davis directing and EPing the pilot.

Meanwhile, Smallwood stars Crashing’s Pete Holmes as a seemingly ordinary man, who, after being laid off from the assembly line at the GM factory, makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler.

It is based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood.

The multicamera comedy comes from Mark Gross and producers David Hollander and Brian D’Arcy James. The trio exec produce with Mark Cendrowski as director. CBS Studios produces.

Alongside Holmes, Chi McBride and Katie Lowes star.