Sony Pictures Sets Release Date For Crime Drama ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’

Sony Pictures announced on Thursday that Where the Crawdads Sing will hit theaters on June 24, 2022.

For the moment, the anticipated drama has little box office competition. The only other film currently scheduled for that weekend is Paramount Pictures’ Untitled Transformers Project starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

Directed by Olivia Newman, Where the Crawdads Sing is set in the mid-20th century South, following a young woman named Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) who raises herself in the marshes outside of her small town, after being abandoned by her family. When Kya’s former boyfriend is found dead, she is thrust into the spotlight, and is immediately assumed by local townspeople and law enforcement to have been behind the murder. Equal parts haunting crime thriller and moving coming-of-age story, Where the Crawdads Sing explores our universal yearning for connection, formative first loves, and ultimately, how strong and resilient each of us is, no matter the obstacles standing in our way.

Garrett Dillahunt also stars in the drama, alongside David Strathairn, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer, Jr. and more. Pic is scripted by Lucy Alibar, based on the bestselling novel by Delia Owens.

Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are producing the picture for Hello Sunshine. The exec producers are Jon Wu, Rhonda Fehr and Betsy Danbury.