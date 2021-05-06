Sony Pictures Classics Sets July Release Date For Edson Oda’s ‘Nine Days’

Sony Pictures Classics is releasing the fantastical drama Nine Days in New York and Los Angeles theaters on July 30, with plans to roll the film out nationwide August 6.

The debut feature of writer-director Edson Oda centers on Will (Winston Duke), a reclusive man who conducts a series of interviews with fledgling human souls, thereby offering them a chance to be born. The pic, which debuted at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, also stars Zazie Beetz, Benedict Wong, Tony Hale, Bill Skarsgård, David Rysdahl and Arianna Ortiz.

The film earned two Film Independent Spirit Award nominations, for Best First Feature and Best Supporting Male (for Wong).

Nine Days is a co-production between Juniper Productions, Mandalay Pictures, Nowhere, Macro Media and The Space Program, in association with Mansa Productions, Oak Street Pictures, 30West, Baked Studios and Datari Turner Productions. It was produced by Jason Michael Berman of Mandalay Pictures, Mette-Marie Kongsved and Laura Tunstall of Nowhere, Matthew Linder of Juniper and Turner. Executive producers include Duke, Charles D. King, Kim Roth, Gus Deardoff, Kellon Akeem, Spike Jonze, Yandy Smith, Renée Frigo, Beth Hubbard, Trevor Groth, Caroline Connor, Will Raynor, Mark C. Stevens, Mark G. Mathis, Kwesi Collisson, Larry Weinberg, George A. Loucas, Michelle Craig and Piero Frescobaldi.

Check out the official trailer for the film above.