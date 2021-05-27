Sony-Backed Eleventh Hour Films Adapts Jane Casey’s Thriller ‘The Killing Kind’ Into Limited Series

Sony Pictures Television-backed Eleventh Hour Films has optioned Jane Casey’s novel The Killing Kind and will adapt it into a limited series.

Screenwriters Zara Hayes (Showtrial) and Jonathan Stewart (Meet You In Hell) have been attached to reimagine the book, with the former set to direct.

Published today by HarperCollins, the story centers on a barrister, named Ingrid Lewis, who defends John Webster against stalking charges, only for Webster to turn on her. When a colleague is run down on a busy London road, Lewis is sure she was the intended victim, and Webster claims he is the only one who can protect her from the killer.

Paula Cuddy, creative director at Eleventh Hour Films, said: “The Killing Kind is an exceptional thriller from the brilliant Jane Casey, which delivers the twists, turns and emotion to grip a global TV audience. Ingrid is a compelling protagonist, whose story is most timely as she navigates professional and personal ethics, her journey making us question ‘justice’ in every sense.”

Casey serves as an executive producer on the adaptation, alongside Jill Green, Eve Gutierrez, and Cuddy for Eleventh Hour Films. The deal was brokered by Jennifer Thomas on behalf of Ariella Feiner at United Agents. Hayes is repped by United Agents and WME, while Stewart is represented by 42, Grandview, and CAA.