‘Solos’ Creator David Weil & Directors Talk Working With Helen Mirren, Anne Hathaway & More On Amazon Anthology Series – Contenders TV

“Solos is a tale of seven stories,” creator David Weil says about the Amazon Studios anthology series set to debut May 21 on Prime Video.

“Most of them are future tales — I like to call these future memories, tapestry of different collections of events in these individuals’ lives,” he adds about the seven-episode series that stars the likes of Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu. “Each story centers around one or two incredible actors and we get to really mine a beautiful or harrowing, terrifying or heartbreaking moment in their life.”

With his second Amazon show after Hunters, Weil makes his directorial debut with Solos. Other helmers include Sam Taylor-Johnson, Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson. Digging into the essentiality of the human experience and connection, the quartet were all part of Deadline’s Contenders Television awards-season event.

“I wanted to challenge myself as a filmmaker, to build tension and to build a world that is so isolated and contained but alive and, you know, scary at times,” Johnson said of her episode with Beharie in the acting masterclass project.

“We had to figure out unique ways to do it and also execute it within three days,” Braff admitted of his experience helming the episode with Oscar winner Hathaway. “When we wrapped I said to David, ‘I don’t want to go home — can I do some sort of film in your backyard? I don’t want to go home,’ ” the Garden State director joked.

“The thing is with Helen, she is firstly brilliant, but being a theater actress, and having this singular monologue, it felt very within her comfort zone, but, at the same time what she gave us felt so sort of strong and fresh and heartbreaking in many ways,” Taylor-Johnson said of her Oscar-winning collaborator.

