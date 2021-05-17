Snoop Dogg Developing Unscripted Series About World’s Dumbest Criminals For Peacock, Teams With Kevin Hart On Comedy Sports News Show

Snoop Dogg is set to front a series for Peacock about the world’s dumbest criminals.

The news was revealed at NBCUniversal’s Upfronts presentation by Kevin Hart, who called the rapper “the man, the myth and the legend.” Deadline understands that the series is currently in development with the streamer.

Hart also revealed that he and Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Broadus Jr., will also be hosting a comedy sports news show. That project also is in the development stages.

Hart said that his team at the Laugh Out Loud network is “working on some more hilarious content that will be coming to you soon.”

This comes after he signed a multi-year deal with streamer Peacock last year. The deal includes an equity investment in the company, a first-look deal with LOL, and the distribution of LOL’s catalog on the service.

Laugh Out Loud is also producing a Kevin Hart stand-up comedy special, an original interview series, Hart to Heart hosted by the comedian, along with a series of short-form content exclusively for Peacock.