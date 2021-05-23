‘SNL’s Weekend Update Tackles Matt Gaetz & Marilyn Manson Scandals & Reminisces About Tumult Of Past Year, While Contemplating Better Days Ahead

Tonight on the Saturday Night Live season finale, anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che waxed nostalgic about the tumult of the past year, and reflected on better days to come.

“I have to say, I think that the country is in a better place than when we started this season,” Jost deadpanned. “In September, there were headlines like ‘Will The President Destroy Democracy?’ and now I’m seeing headlines like, ‘Will This Be The Most Turnt-Ass Summer Ever?’”

In thinking back on the past year, “who can forget that time when the President tried to murder Congress?” Jost wondered.

“Apparently, Congress can,” he added, “since the Senate is likely to block a bipartisan investigation into the Capitol riots, thanks to opposition from Mitch McConnell.”

Republicans seem to just “want to forget that the riots ever happened and focus on the future of their party,” Jost continued. Unfortunately for them, he said—cutting to an image of Matt Gaetz—”the future of their party is, of course, yikes.”

Jost then steered the conversation toward the latest developments in the scandal surrounding the disgraced U.S. Representative. “It was reported that federal authorities investigating the sex trafficking accusations against Matt Gaetz have secured the cooperation of his ex-girlfriend,” he said. “But not until after her prom.”

Che later tackled the latest controversy surrounding shock-rocker Marilyn Manson. “A former personal assistant to Marilyn Manson has filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual exploitation and psychological abuse,” Che explained. “Wow, it’s always the guys you most expect.”

Toward the end of tonight’s Weekend Update segment, Jost and Che once again engaged in tradition. Each had written racist or otherwise offensive jokes for the other to read live on air.

“The idea is to keep it fun, light,” a concerned Jost said. “No one’s going to get canceled; no one’s family is going to get threatened. You know, have fun.”

“Sure, we’ll see,” deadpanned Che. “Why don’t you go first?”

Closing out the segment was conservative New York State judge Jeanine Pirro (Cecily Strong), who sang Paul Anka’s “My Way,” while sitting in a huge tank of boxed wine.

Check out the opening of Weekend Update above. Jost and Che’s joke swapping, the segment on Pirro and more can be found below.





