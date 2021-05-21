‘SNL’ Promo: Anya Taylor-Joy And Lil Nas X Promise Finale Will Be The Best Show Of The Season

The promo clip for Saturday Night Live’s season finale has dropped. It features the bemasked trio of host Anya Taylor-Joy, musical guest Lil Nas X and castmember Chris Redd. In the clip, Taylor-Joy and Nas X agree that their show will be the best of the season. Redd then tries to initiate a group hug, but gets turned down.

It’s not the first piece of promotion for the season finale. On Wednesday, the show’s Instagram feed featured a post of a studious-looking Taylor-Joy — who was again bemasked — examining a script during what looked to be a table read.

And two weeks ago, the actress posted the traditional colored flash card image with the episode’s lineup.

While the SAG award-winning Taylor-Joy is certainly one of Hollywood’s current “It Girls” and the show may well turn out to be the best of the season, it will have a hard time topping the ratings generated by last week’s host, Elon Musk.

That episode, hosted by Musk with musical guest Miley Cyrus, drew a 4.7 household Live+Same Day rating in the 44 metered local markets and a 2.7 adults 18-49 rating in the 25 markets with local people meters.

Related Story Michael Che Tells 'The View' He's

That was up sharply from the most recent SNL original on April 10, with host Carey Mulligan and musical guest Kid Cudi, which averaged a 3.6 in overnight households and a 1.5 in adults 18-49.

In fact, the Musk episode topped the metered market household ratings for any other host this season except for comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, who are standup royalty. The 4.8 in households is tied for the third highest telecast of the season, behind the Nov. 7 Chappelle-hosted episode (5.7) and the Oct. 3 season premiere hosted by Rock (5.4). Last night’s household’s result matched the overnight rating for the Oct. 24 show hosted by Adele.