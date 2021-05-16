‘SNL’: “Superfan” Keegan-Michael Key Goes For Broke In Musical Opening Monologue

Tonight, Keegan-Michael Key got his first chance to host Saturday Night Live, and was ready to make the most of it.

“Oh, wow. Man. This has been an incredible week, folks. Masks are coming off, life is getting back to normal, and I am hosting SNL. What?” he said.

The actor and comedian noted that he had been “a superman of this show” ever since he was a little kid, growing up in Detroit. “I used to sneak downstairs to watch SNL every week,” he recalled, “and if you had told that kid that one day he would be standing here on this stage…he probably would’ve been too busy stealing your wallet to have heard what you said.”

Still, the host has come a long way since that time, and his excitement about hosting the late-night sketch show was so great, he launched into a musical number.

“I’m going to do it all tonight, every single SNL thing tonight,” sang Key. “Sketches, and voices, and songs tonight, like the one I’m singing now.

“Ooh, costume change,” he continued, tearing off his tuxedo to reveal—another tux.

“I know, it’s the same outfit,” he said. “But come on, it’s a really great tuxedo.”

Subsequently, Key proceeded to sing about all the things that he’s going to do with his time on SNL, from kissing every member of the cast, to getting a tattoo from Pete Davidson.

Cast members Cecily Strong and Kenan Thompson later joined him in song, proclaiming that “Everything’s coming up Keegan.”

Key’s musical guest tonight is High School Musical: The Musical: The Series breakout Olivia Rodrigo, who is also making her SNL debut.