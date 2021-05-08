‘SNL’ Will Livestream Tonight’s Elon Musk Show Internationally On YouTube, A First

Tonight’s Saturday Night Live will be livestreamed internationally via YouTube in more than 100 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

The livestream is a first for the long-running sketch comedy revue. SNL airs on NBC at 11:30 PM ET/8:30 PM Pacific.

“‘SNL’ is a global phenomenon and this livestream marks the first time audiences around the world will experience the show simultaneously along with the US,” said Frances Berwick, chairman, entertainment networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “It’s incredibly exciting to create this worldwide event with host Elon Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus. We thank our international partners and YouTube for helping us make it happen.”

The controversial Musk is guest host for this week’s SNL, where he will team with musical guest Miley Cyrus. His appearance has caused extensive online chatter, complaints from some SNL cast members, and accusations that he may hype his favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, on the live broadcast.

Dogecoin, by the way, is up another five percent today. In the last seven days, it has risen more than 85%, no doubt fueled mostly by Musk speculators.