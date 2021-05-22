‘SNL’ Chills Out As Cool Bowen Yang Titanic Iceberg Sketch Goes Viral

The Iceberg that sent the unsinkable ship the Titanic to a watery grave 109 years ago has gone viral, and wants everyone to know it wasn’t HIS fault. Blame the water.

Cast member Bowen Yang’s April appearance on the “ ” SNL segment has now found a new life, circulating to celebrate the comedic stylings of the late night show’s flamboyant breakout star.

In the sketch now circulating, Yang is wearing a gigantic crown of ice and frosty lipstick. After some initially reluctant pushback – “I think my publicist was very clear. I’m not here to talk about the sinking.” — he finally agrees to talk about that fateful 1912 night.

Iceberg claimed he was minding his own business when HE was attacked in his home by a “full-on Riverdance” incident.

“That was a really long time ago. I’ve done a lot of reflecting to try and move past it,” the Iceberg said. “It’s one very small part of part of me. But there’s so much going on beneath the surface that you can’t see.”

The appearance, the Iceberg insisted, was not to talk about the sinking. Instead, it was designed to promote his new album, Music, a name apparently borrowed from another disaster. The “hyperpop EDM new disco fantasia” disk was pumped by a short live performance of one of its singles.

The iceberg claimed that while he was sorry for the “40 or 50 people who died, or however many.” However, “I was looking at this and I was like, ‘Oh my god, they’re going to make a movie about this!’” he said.