‘SNL’: Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key To Make Hosting Debuts For Final Episodes Of Season 46

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya-Taylor Joy and Schmigadoon! lead Keegan-Michael Key will make their Saturday Night Live hosting debuts to close off the sketch series’ 46th season.

NBC revealed the lineup for its final two episodes of the current cycle on Monday. Key will make his Studio 8H debut on May 15, where he will take the stage alongside “Driver’s License” singer Olivia Rodrigo, who serves as musical guest.

The following week, Taylor-Joy commands the stage with “Call Me By Your Name” singer Lil Nas X, who will also make his Saturday Night Live debut.

The two actors will close off the season which has featured a number of fist-time hosts including Regina King, Issa Rae, Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Kaluuya and most recently Carey Mulligan. Saturday Night Live returns to NBC this weekend with Tesla CEO Elon Musk set to host and Miley Cyrus returning as musical guest.

Key’s SNL debut comes months before his latest comedy, Schmigadoon! premieres on AppleTV+ on July 16. The comedy, also from Lorne Michaels, also stars SNL star Cecily Strong.

Earlier this year Taylor-Joy took home a slew of honors at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and Critics Choice Award for her performance as chess genius Beth Harmon in the Netflix series Queen’s Gambit.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.