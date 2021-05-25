Snap Orders Original Series Spotlighting Asian-American Stories From Barcroft & CALICO

EXCLUSIVE: Snapchat’s parent company Snap has commissioned UK producer Barcroft Studios and BIPOC-owned CALICO to make As I Am, an original series spotlighting the stories of Asian Americans.

Each of the six episodes follows a central character as they share their culture and history, and open up about their efforts to challenge and break down stereotypes, address ongoing discrimination, hate crimes, and terrorism.

Those featured include a stand-up comedian, a campaigner fighting to protect senior citizens from violence, and rapper and activist China Mac. Dino-Ray Ramos, host of Deadline’s New Hollywood podcast, also features.

As I Am is directed by Alice Gu, the feature documentary director behind The Donut King. Executive Producers are John Farrar for Barcroft Studios and Danny Lee for CALICO. It is produced by Ellie Winstanley and Alex Mucadum for Barcroft Studios.

Lee said: “As a first-generation Asian-American who grew up in the face of racism, this recent wave of hate crimes stoked by fear has turned the clock back dramatically. Thanks to our partners at Snap and Barcroft for taking the initiative in addressing the problem organically by providing a platform to show Asian Americans as multidimensional, and ultimately proving we are not your enemy.”

Barcroft’s chief creative officer Farrar added: “These are extraordinary films told by fearless individuals and we feel deeply honoured to assist in amplifying this important message.”

Barcroft has got pedigree when it comes to Snap originals, having made series including Frontline Heroes for Snapchat. The series told the stories of frontline workers at the height of the coronavirus crisis last year.

Here’s the As I Am trailer: