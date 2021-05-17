‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ Trailer Out For Henry Golding Action Film

Paramount Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures and Skydance have released the first trailer, poster and images from its forthcoming Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, an action spin-off from the G.I. Joe franchise.
The film, set to bow July 23, stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior, while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home.
But when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.
Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.
The film is directed by Robert Schwentke, with EPs David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jeff G. Waxman, and Greg Mooradian. Producers are Brian Goldner, Erik Howsam, p.g.a., Lorenzo di Bonaventura, p.g.a.
The film is based on Hasbro’s G.I. Joe characters, with story by Evan Spiliotopoulos, with Spiliotopoulos and Anna Waterhouse & Joe Shrapnel doing the screenplay.
