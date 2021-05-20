Sky Centralizes European Acquisitions Team Under Sarah Wright In The UK

Comcast-owned Sky has centralized its European acquisitions activity under Sarah Wright, who has been elevated from director of acquisitions and Sky Cinema to group director of acquisitions.

The change means that acquisitions teams across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy will report to UK-based Wright. UK directors of acquisitions Katie Keenan and Lucy Criddle will lead on film and series respectively.

Daniele Ottier and Matthias Kistler — who spearhead acquisitions in Italy and Germany — will become part of Wright’s leadership team while maintaining local reporting lines. They will continue to lead on local deals, but also work closely with Keenan and Criddle on pan-European agreements.

In an email to staff, Zai Bennett, managing director of content for Sky UK and Ireland, said: “This is the next step in that evolution – formalising the structure to achieve greater efficiency, synergy and coordination across markets. This is vital as we roll out common Sky content brands, showcasing the best shows from around the world, with all the rights we need to ensure our customers can watch what they want, when they want to.”

He added: “I am confident this will enable us to flex our resource more effectively, whilst retaining a high degree of local expertise in the markets. All teams will be fully utilised across the range of series and film deals, enabling Sky to get more value for money and consistency.”