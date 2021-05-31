Simon Cowell Bows Out Of ‘X Factor Israel’ Judging Duties

Simon Cowell has cancelled a planned stint as a judge on the new series of The X Factor Israel which is due to air Reshet 13 later this year. The impetus for Cowell’s reported pulling out has not been officially clarified, although the Jewish News of London cited a source saying, “For a number of reasons, he just can’t be there in Israel to film the show now… Of course he is bitterly disappointed — but it was a decision he had to take.” The source declined to say whether Cowell’s decision had been made as a result of the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, the outlet reported.

Cowell last August broke his back in an electric bike accident, and subsequently spent some of the second half of 2020 recovering from complex surgery. In December 2020, it was announced he would star as a judge on the fourth season of Israel’s version of The X Factor.

He had earlier been forced to miss the live shows of America’s Got Talent in 2020 as a result of his accident. The NBC show replaced him with guest judges including Kenan Thompson during the first two quarter finals before the remainder of the competition format was conducted with only three judges.

Cowell’s appearance on the Israeli show would have been the first time he judged on the show he created outside of the UK and the U.S. When it was announced he was joining the Israel X Factor, he said, “Over the years The X Factor format discovered amazing talents from all over the world, I can’t wait to see what Israel have to offer.”