‘Shining Girls’: Elisabeth Moss, Michelle MacLaren & Daina Reid To Direct Apple Thriller Series

Elisabeth Moss, Michelle MacLaren and Daina Reid are set to take turns directing Apple’s upcoming thriller series Shining Girls.

The eight-episode series, hailing from MRC Television and executive producer/showrunner Silka Luisa, is based on the 2013 best-selling novel of the same name by Lauren Beukes. Shining Girls follows a Chicago reporter named Kirby who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker. The cast features Moss, Jaime Bell and Wagner Moura as veteran journalist Dan and loner Harper, respectively.

Moss executive produces through Love & Squalor Pictures, alongside Lindsey McManus. Leonardo DiCaprio serves as executive producer through Appian Way alongside Jennifer Davisson and Michael Hampton. Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga will also serve as executive producers on the project.

MacLaren will direct the first two episodes of the series’ first season, with Moss directing another pair and Reid helming four episodes. MacLaren, through MacLaren entertainment with Rebecca Hobbs, and Reid also serve as executive producers.