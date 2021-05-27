Sherri Shepherd, Mike Manning, Jonny Beauchamp & Ashleigh Murray To Star In ‘The Way Out’ From Barry Jay

EXCLUSIVE: Sherri Shepherd (30 Rock), Mike Manning (Days Of Our Lives), Jonny Beauchamp (Katy Keene), and Ashleigh Murray (Riverdale, Katy Keene) are set to star in The Way Out, an indie drama which is being written and directed by Barry Jay, who is the founder of the popular Barry’s gym franchise.

Jay is also producing the pic, which is the debut project under his newly launched production label Fight Or Flight Films.

In the movie, Alex Romero (Beauchamp) is a struggling addict who takes unconventional advice from manipulative boxer Shane Collins (Manning). As Shane takes Alex under his wing and teaches him fighting techniques, Alex confronts demons from his past while finally taking control of his own life. In spite of being cautioned by his sponsor (Shepherd) and his best friend (Murray), Alex follows Shane’s guidance and finds himself walking a dark path that jeopardizes not only his sobriety, but also his life.

Carl Rumbaugh, Nick Theurer, and Artisha Mann-Cooper are also producing the project with Shepherd and Manning serving as executive producers. Filming is currently underway.