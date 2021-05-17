Sheffield Doc/Fest To Host World Premiere Of Steve McQueen Series ‘Uprising’; International Competition Selects 11 Features

Sheffield Doc/Fest, the key UK documentary event, has revealed its full line-up for this year, including an international competition comprised of 11 features.

Those titles are: Charm Circle by Nira Burstein (USA, World Premiere); Rancho by Pedro Speroni (Argentina, World Premiere); Factory to the Workers by Srđan Kovačević (Croatia, World Premiere); Summer by Vadim Kostrov (Russia, World Premiere); Equatorial Constellations by Silas Tiny (São Tomé and Príncipe/Portugal, World Premiere); From the 84 Days by Philipp Hartmann (Germany/Bolivia, World Premiere); This Stained Dawn by Anam Abbas (Pakistan, World Premiere); Nũhũ Yãg Mũ Yõg Hãm: This Land Is Our Land! by Isael Maxakali, Sueli Maxakali, Carolina Canguçu and Roberto Romero (Brazil, International Premiere); White on White by Viera Čákanyová (Czech Republic/Slovakia, International Premiere); Double Layered Town / Making a Song to Replace Our Positions by Komori Haruka and Seo Natsumi (Japan, International Premiere); and My Dear Spies by Vladimir Léon (France, UK Premiere).

The program of special screenings includes the world premiere of Steve McQueen’s Uprising, a three-part BBC series co-directed with James Rogan chronicling three events in 1981: in January, the New Cross Fire which killed 13 black teenagers; in March, Black People’s Day of Action, which saw more than 20,000 people join the first organised mass protest by black British people; and the Brixton riots in April.

In total, the fest will screen 55 world premieres, 22 International premieres, 15 European premieres and 59 UK premieres. It is taking place in both a virtual and physical form, with UK cinemas re-opening today (May 17). As previously announced, the fest will open with the European premiere of Questlove’s Sundance prize winner Summer Of Soul, and close with The Story of Looking, the latest documentary from prolific filmmaker Mark Cousins.