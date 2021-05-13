Reality Veterans ‘Shark Tank’ & ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Renewed By ABC

ABC has renewed Shark Tank for its 13th season and America’s Funniest Home Videos for season 32. The shows have been longtime anchors of ABC’s Friday and Sunday lineups, respectively.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Shark Tank, which ranks as Friday’s No. 1 show this season in Adults 18-49 (tie), is bucking the downward linear ratings trend, up 7% in total viewers year-to-year to deliver its most-watched season in three years – since the 2017-2018 season.

‘American Idol’ Renewed For Season 5 At ABC

The Emmy-winning, business-themed unscripted series is executive produced by Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill, Yun Lingner, Max Swedlow and Phil Gurin. Brandon Wallace co-exec produces. Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary star in the series, based on the Japanese Dragons’ Den format, created by Nippon Television Network Corporation. Shark Tank is produced by MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2020-21 Season

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, America’s Funniest Home Videos ranks as the season’s No. 1 entertainment show in family co-viewing on the broadcast networks, as 25% of the show’s Adult 18-49 audience watches with a Teen 12-17 and/or Kid 2-11 present. The venerable clip show is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.

‘Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune’ & ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Renewed For Season 2 By ABC