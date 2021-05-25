Shane/Nahley Communications Adds New Partner And Coordinator

EXCLUSIVE: Shane/Nahley Communications, which was formed by Hollywood and tech vets David Shane and Sue Fleishman earlier this year, has added a new partner as well as a coordinator.

Alafair Hall, the new partner, has spent 12 years at agencies like Edelman and Outcast in LA and San Francisco. Her clients have included Facebook Marketplace, Oculus, Amazon Prime Video and Shutterfly. Most recently, Hall was a global public relations lead at The Wonderful Company, where she repped Fiji Water.

McKay Norton recently joined the firm as a coordinator after stints at Ascend PR Group and WarnerMedia’s Turner Broadcasting division.

Prior to co-founding Shane/Nahley, Shane headed communications at Relativity Media. He also was SVP of corporate communications at ICM Partners, VP of public relations at Comcast and head of global external communications for tech giant Hewlett-Packard.

Fleishman was previously corporate communications head at production company Amblin Partners. She also had lengthy stints in top communications roles at Warner Bros and Universal Studios.

Both co-founders have accrued experience across a range of communications functions as well as adjacent areas such as litigation and corporate and social responsibility.

In announcing Hall’s hiring, the pair said, “Her experience and knowledge are a perfect complement and she will be an invaluable resource to our clients.” Norton, they added, “brings insight and skill to every project she undertakes. As much of the world emerges from a global pandemic, both Alafair and McKay further strengthen our rapidly growing firm.”

The hires, they continued, make Shane/Nahley “even better positioned to support companies that are investing to build more trust with stakeholders, protect their reputations and become more socially conscious organizations.”